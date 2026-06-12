We will make Maha a $5-trillion economy by 2047: Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday laid out his government’s ambitious blueprint for Maharashtra: to make the state a $5-trillion economy by 2047, with a strong focus on education, healthcare, skill development, women’s empowerment, and inclusive human development. Presenting the state’s “development roadmap” at the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council, Fadnavis listed the milestones of this vision: a $1-trillion economy by 2030, a $2-trillion economy by 2035, and a $5-trillion economy by 2047.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (CMO)

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In the meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Thursday, Fadnavis described Maharashtra as “the country’s economic engine”, which contributed nearly 14% of India’s GDP. Emphasising that an educated, skilled, healthy and empowered population was Maharashtra’s greatest strength, the CM pointed out that the state was home to more than 6.38 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), providing employment to over 25 million people, and continued to attract nearly 31% of India’s total foreign direct investment. He said that the state had built an investment pipeline worth ₹20.3 lakh crore and aimed to nurture 1,25,000 entrepreneurs and support 50,000 startups over the next five years.

Fadnavis said that the expansion of the healthcare sector remained another key priority for his government. “The state has increased the number of treatment packages under Ayushman Bharat and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to 2,399, while empanelling 4,537 hospitals,” he said in his speech. “Maharashtra is also setting up a dedicated urban health commissionerate, and constructing 11 new government medical colleges to strengthen healthcare access.”

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting governance reforms, the CM said that Maharashtra had re-engineered over 800 citizen and business services. Platforms such as MahaSaarthi and MahaDBT 2.0, he claimed, had simplified service delivery by reducing paperwork and improving accessibility. “Under the Maharashtra AI Policy 2026, the state expects to attract investments exceeding ₹10,000 crore and create 1,50,000 jobs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting governance reforms, the CM said that Maharashtra had re-engineered over 800 citizen and business services. Platforms such as MahaSaarthi and MahaDBT 2.0, he claimed, had simplified service delivery by reducing paperwork and improving accessibility. “Under the Maharashtra AI Policy 2026, the state expects to attract investments exceeding ₹10,000 crore and create 1,50,000 jobs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis also announced a special development plan for Gadchiroli district, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment generation. The district is being developed as India’s first large integrated steel hub, marking a major step in transforming the region’s economy.

“Tourism and industrial development are also central to Maharashtra’s long-term strategy,” he said. “Under the ‘One State, One Global Tourism Destination’ initiative, Sindhudurg and Nashik will be developed as international tourism hubs. Maharashtra plans to create 100 tourism sub-circuits and promote religious, heritage, water, island, and experiential tourism.”