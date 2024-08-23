We will try to keep everything functional on August 24: Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: While Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders appealed to the people to make the Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday in protest against the Badlapur incident a success, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the government will ensure the bandh does not affect the daily lives of people by keeping everything functional. He also reminded the opposition of the Bombay high court’s directives against such bandhs. Mumbai, India - Aug. 22, 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar interacts with media during the press conference, after the announcement of "Maha Rashtrvadi" Whatsapp Helpline, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

He was reacting to the bandh called by the MVA to express their anger over rising crimes against women in the state. The trigger point was the sexual abuse of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur that has created a outrage in the state. The decision to call for a bandh was taken in a meeting of MVA leaders on Wednesday.

“The high court has given clear directives that such bandhs cannot be called,” Pawar said, attacking the opposition parties. “We will make all efforts to ensure everything is functional on that day,” he said.

He added that the opposition has become uneasy because of the schemes announced by the government recently. “In the beginning, they criticised the schemes, then went to court, and now they are saying the schemes will not continue for long,” Pawar said, also voicing his suspicions as to why the Badlapur incident took place at this point of time. However, he clarified that they are not trying to suppress the incident, and the accused will face the strictest of punishments.

The state government has organised a programme for promoting its schemes in Yavatmal on August 24, where chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will also be present.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Thursday launched a helpline that will provide information related to the newly announced government schemes. In case of any issue, a complaint can be registered on the helpline number which will be resolved in the next 72 hours.

“A person can send a WhatsApp message on 9861717171 and get the information related to schemes with the help of a chat box,” he said.