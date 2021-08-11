Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Weekend travellers increase at Mumbai airport, passenger traffic up by 59% in July
mumbai news

Weekend travellers increase at Mumbai airport, passenger traffic up by 59% in July

According to airport officials, approximately 1.1 million passengers have flown in at least 1,400 flights across domestic and international destinations last month
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Photo)

Higher domestic flight capacity and ease in domestic travel restrictions have accelerated passenger traffic during the weekend at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The city airport registered 59% increase in passenger traffic in July as compared to June.

According to airport officials, approximately 1.1 million passengers have flown in at least 1,400 flights across domestic and international destinations last month.

Mumbai airport spokesperson said among the total number of passengers, CSMIA witnessed a capacity of approximately 0.5 million passengers over 4,000 plus flights only during the weekends, while June month observed 0.3 million passengers over 2,700 plus flights during the weekends.

Looking at this upsurge in passenger traffic and easing of travel restrictions CSMIA reintroduced five domestic routes to Tier 2 cities like Bareilly, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ajmer and Porbandar.

“The gradual opening of offices is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth from CSMIA. Weekends saw a majority of passengers travelling to Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad destinations from CSMIA in the domestic sector and Doha, Newark and Dubai destinations in the international sector,” the spokesperson said.

According to rating agency ICRA- July 2021 witnessed a 132% year-on-year growth in domestic passenger traffic as Covid-19 cases continued to clock in low numbers during the month. Domestic passenger traffic also grew around 56 -57% (at around 48-49 lakh) in July, compared to around 31.1 lakh in June. According to ICRA, the airlines’ capacity deployment last month was around 90% higher than July 2020 (around 47,200 departures in July this year against 24,770 departures in July last year).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP