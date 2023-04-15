Lukewarm response to railways’ tenders for water-vending machines

Mumbai: For the third time in the last four months, Western Railway (WR) has called for tenders to install and operate 97 water-vending machines (WVMs) across railway stations and termini. However, contractors have not shown much interest.

“We have planned to install 67 WVMs on the suburban line between Churchgate and Dahanu stations,” said a WR official. “The rest will come up beyond Dahanu. But we are unable to find contractors interested in installing the WVMs. We have had meetings with them as well to understand their issues.”

Over the past few months, water supply has been a big issue in Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan region. Sources said the frequent water cuts in the city is likely to be one of the primary reasons for contractors’ reluctance to come forward. But even if they show interest, by the time the newest tenders are opened, May will have arrived.

According to WR officials, the proposed WVMs have been divided into two clusters. In the first cluster are 44 units spread across stations such as Churchgate, Marine Lines, Grant Road, Mumbai Central (both suburban and main lines), Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Kandivali and Borivali, where WR expects contractors to install the machines at a reserve price of ₹38.87 lakh per annum.

In the second cluster, 53 units will be installed at a reserve price of ₹21.62 lakh per annum at Dahisar, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar, Boisar, Palghar, Dahanu and other stations. Water from the WVMs will be sold at ₹5 per litre without a container and ₹8 for a one-litre bottle. This is way cheaper than the Rail Neer brand of bottled water which is sold for ₹15 per bottle at stations.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation produces 14,500 cartons of Rail Neer everyday at its Ambarnath plant. Last month, when the plant was undergoing maintenance work, there was a shortfall in the availability of Rail Neer, which was filled with other brands of water.

Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said that the railways needed to ensure that if they introduced a system, it had longevity. “The WVMs were introduced, they were working well but are scarcely seen now,” he said. “Commuters are certainly missing these water-vending machines which are a good alternative to expensive bottled water.”

Central Railway, on its part, has installed 13 WVMs at six stations. Besides these, 17 atmospheric water-generator kiosks—which draw vapour from the atmosphere and convert it into water—have been installed at six stations, namely CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Panvel and Vikhroli. Tenders for 50 WVMs will be floated on Saturday, and opened on May 6.