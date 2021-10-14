Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News / Western Railways to use surveillance drones to boost security
mumbai news

Western Railways to use surveillance drones to boost security

The Western Railways said that the use of surveillance drones will help in reducing the response time in case of any emergency by keeping a brid's eye watch on the railway assets.
Western Railway is planning to install surveillance drones to help in emergencies. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
ANI | , Mumbai

In a bid to tighten security, Western Railways is planning to use surveillance drones to keep a bird's eye watch on railway assets, disaster management, and crowd management, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Western Railways.

"Western Railway is planning to use a new method for the bird's eye watch of certain locations. For that, we are using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to keep an eye on yards and tracks," said the CPRO.

Thakur said the use of drones will help us in reducing the response time in case of any emergency.

"We will use the technology for crowd management and disaster management. We are procuring two drone cameras for now and we are training our staff to operate them," he said.

The CPRO further informed that the two drone cameras will be equipped with advanced technology, and can be flown at the height of 200 meters above the ground.

"They can cover a radius of 2 kilometres. The drone camera can be in flight for 25 minutes. The cameras also have modern GPS based technology and can be switched to autopilot mode. They can return to their base station in case of any emergency," he said.

For last-mile connectivity, Thakur said the work of certification and permission for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is underway. "Soon the cameras will be in our service," he added.

