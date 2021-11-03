What's inside hotel ‘The Lalit’? Nawab Malik teases new revelations on Sunday

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, now engaged in a war of words with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter on Wednesday to extend his greetings on the occasion of Diwali, also teasing new revelations on Sunday, a day after the five-day festivities come to an end. “Happy Deepavali. May all of you have a very happy Diwali. There are many secrets inside hotel ‘The Lalit.’ Will see you all on Sunday," a rough translation of Malik's tweet, which he posted in Hindi, read.

“If the matter comes out, it will travel far and wide. People will ask the reason behind your unnecessary sadness,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader posted in an earlier tweet.

Wednesday's tweet by Malik comes amid his ongoing faceoff with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Fadnavis, which has seen the two leaders exchange allegations and counter-allegations. While the 62-year-old Uttar Pradesh-born politician has accused the former CM of protecting drug peddlers and holding “high-end” parties at a five-star Mumbai hotel during his term as the chief minister, Fadnavis, in turn, has alleged that Malik has links to the underworld.

Incidentally, the BJP leader, too, has said he will present after Diwali, evidence to prove his allegations against the state minority affairs minister.

Malik was a key figure in the recent drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, as he levelled a series of charges at the officer, either through daily press conferences, or on Twitter.

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 28, and walked out of jail on October 30. He was among a group of people arrested on October 2 by a Wankhede-led NCB team during a raid at the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise.