Home / India News / Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis
india news

Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis

  • Malik also questioned the link between Fadnavis and a drug peddler named Jaydeep Rana and said the man enjoys good relations with Fadnavis.
Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis (HT FILE)
Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back at Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik after he alleged he used to run a drug cartel in Mumbai during his tenure as the chief minister of the state. Fadnavis said that he will present the evidence of Nawab Malik's connection with the underworld after Diwali. “Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me,” news agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Malik also questioned the link between Fadnavis and a drug peddler named Jaydeep Rana and said the man enjoys good relations with Fadnavis.

Malik, who is the Nationalist Congress Party leader, further alleged that Rana funded an album named ‘Mumbai River Anthem’ which was sung by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. The album was released in February 2018.

Also read | On Wankhede’s ‘clean chit’ by caste panel official, Nawab Malik’s objection

Nawab Malik then went on to wonder whether Fadnavis is the “mastermind behind the game of drugs in Maharashtra”, which could also be a reference to the sensational drugs-on-cruise case where Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others are facing trial. “Fadnavis’ role in the matter needs to be probed. We demand an investigation either through judicial commission or CBI,” Malik said.

He further claimed Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the probe in the drugs-on-cruise case, was transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by Fadnavis.

Malik has been attacking Wankhede ever since he raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan Khan among others. The minister has repeatedly claimed that the NCB raid on the cruise ship on October 2 was "fake".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai drug bust devendra fadnavis nawab malik + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out