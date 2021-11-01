Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back at Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik after he alleged he used to run a drug cartel in Mumbai during his tenure as the chief minister of the state. Fadnavis said that he will present the evidence of Nawab Malik's connection with the underworld after Diwali. “Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me,” news agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Malik also questioned the link between Fadnavis and a drug peddler named Jaydeep Rana and said the man enjoys good relations with Fadnavis.

Malik, who is the Nationalist Congress Party leader, further alleged that Rana funded an album named ‘Mumbai River Anthem’ which was sung by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. The album was released in February 2018.

Also read | On Wankhede’s ‘clean chit’ by caste panel official, Nawab Malik’s objection

Nawab Malik then went on to wonder whether Fadnavis is the “mastermind behind the game of drugs in Maharashtra”, which could also be a reference to the sensational drugs-on-cruise case where Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others are facing trial. “Fadnavis’ role in the matter needs to be probed. We demand an investigation either through judicial commission or CBI,” Malik said.

He further claimed Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the probe in the drugs-on-cruise case, was transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by Fadnavis.

Malik has been attacking Wankhede ever since he raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan Khan among others. The minister has repeatedly claimed that the NCB raid on the cruise ship on October 2 was "fake".