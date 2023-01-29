Where is our 90 feet road, ask Chandivali residents

Mumbai: Residents of Chandivali, who have been facing the brunt of bad connectivity and dismal road conditions, have decided to stage a peaceful protest to demand the completion of the 90-feet road connecting Chandivali Farm Road to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). The protest is scheduled for February 12.

The proposed 90 feet road in the BMC’s Development Plan connects Andheri to Chandivali Farm Road and further to JVLR. Currently, the fastest way for citizens to reach JVLR from Chandivali is via DP Road Number 9, a two-lane road which is in terrible shape in addition to being heavily encroached on both sides. This road is an important connector between Chandivali and Powai and other eastern suburbs.

When HT visited DP Road Number 9, this reporter found that so much patchwork had been done on the road that it was a mess of paver blocks, asphalt and cement concrete with multiple potholes to boot. Residents have complained that with access to footpaths completely blocked, they have to walk on the narrow road, which leads to a further slowdown of vehicles and causes traffic jams.

The Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), which is at the forefront of the peaceful protest, told HT that the BMC had constructed a few hundred metres of the proposed road and then stopped the work. The existing road leads to a dead end and is currently used for illegal car wash shops, vehicle parking and storing scrap materials.

“When we first met the assistant commissioner of L Ward, he washed his hands of the issue by saying that it pertained to the central roads department,” said Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of CCWA. “The officials of the roads department, on their part, never respond. Half-constructing a road like this is a waste of taxpayers’ money. The BMC wants to neither repair the existing road nor construct the proposed road and especially not remove the encroachments which are political vote banks. Vote bank politics has stalled this project, causing huge suffering to all citizens.”

When questioned, Additional Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “This is a 600-metre-long, 90-feet-wide road. Of the 600 meters, 400 meters are in the possession of the Shipping Corporation of India. We have taken advance possession of 200 metres and laid a water pipeline. We will take cognisance of the complaints and further improve the 200-metre stretch.”

Chandivali resident Sukhjit Singh Atwal echoed Makkar’s sentiment about vote bank politics. “This road should have been ready years ago but it has not happened,” he said. “This is because of politicians and their vote banks. Nobody is willing to take up the construction of the road though the population has increased, vehicles have increased, commercial properties have increased and there are new projects coming up.”

Atwal questioned why work on the road had been indefinitely stalled. “The authorities need to answer for this,” he said. “If the development of the road was in the DP, why have they allowed illegal structures to come up? Somebody has to be made accountable.”