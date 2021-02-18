Why did PM Modi lie about China’s infiltration in Ladakh: Shiv Sena

While welcoming the disengagement of the Chinese and Indian troops in eastern Ladakh, the Shiv Sena questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied to the country on the issue of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops’ infiltration into Indian territory.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday said that Chinese troops were about 20km inside the Indian border and killed 20 jawans in eastern Ladakh but the PM and other senior ministers of the Union government lied about Chinese infiltration when the Opposition questioned them.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on February 11, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and China have agreed to disengage from the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh and go back to status quo ante after a stand-off lasting nearly nine months. Singh said that according to the agreement, Chinese troops will pull back from Finger 4 area in the northern banks of Pangong Tso to beyond Finger 8.

“Till two months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saying Chinese troops have not infiltrated the Indian border. The same PM is now saying that Chinese troops are retreating from our soil. Meaning, the Chinese did infiltrate and our Prime Minister was lying to the country,” the editorial said.

The editorial further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for celebrating the victory of the retreat. “We are happy that the Chinese troops are retreating. This is a victory of the diplomacy of the defence ministry, but why was the government lying about Chinese infiltration? It is now clear that all this while the Centre was fibbing about Chinese troops not entering our borders. The government itself has started celebration over this disengagement,” the editorial added.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on Saamana’s editorial.