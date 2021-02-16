In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process at Eastern Ladakh
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday shared pictures of the disengagement process in the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The pictures and snapshots taken from videos shared by the Indian Army show PLA soldiers dismantling camps which were erected across the banks of the lake.
Also Read| Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process. Large number of Chinese tanks can be seen moving away from the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake.
These tanks were deployed at the banks of the lake ten months ago as tensions erupted between both nations after Chinese forces built structures in the area triggering a strong reaction from the India.
Also Read| ‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
The Indian Army also shared videos where the PLA can be seen razing structures built along the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. PLA cranes can be seen razing structures and restoring the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake as PLA soldiers oversee the disengagement process.
A picture shared by the Indian Army also showed Chinese soldiers removing a generator or a motor after dismantling a camp and dish antenna can also be seen lying in the ground beside the camp.
Also Read| Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La
Pictures also show PLA soldiers dismantling their bunkers which were built along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso lake. Chinese PLA soldiers can be seen folding corrugated sheets meant to cover the bunkers and protect the soldiers from the extreme cold.
Also Read| Pangong Tso disengagement to be completed by next Friday, PLA forces seen moving beyond finger 8
PLA soldiers were also seen moving with their heavy loads towards light armored vehicles in pictures shared by the Northern Command of the Indian Army.
People familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times on Monday that the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso area is scheduled to end at the end of this week. The disengagement process began on December 10.
(with inputs from Rahul Singh)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
- Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra remain cause of concern, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 21.5% fall in 2020, Indian ad spends to rise 23% in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi women's panel sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the accident in Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin
- A bus carrying more than 60 passengers fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. Forty people were reportedly killed in the accident and many have been reported missing. The bus was headed to Satna from Sidhi and was said to be carrying local villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: India tries to dispel misgivings among British lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox