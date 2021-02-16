In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process at Eastern Ladakh

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday shared pictures of the disengagement process in the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The pictures and snapshots taken from videos shared by the Indian Army show PLA soldiers dismantling camps which were erected across the banks of the lake.

Also Read| Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon

The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process. Large number of Chinese tanks can be seen moving away from the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

Tanks seen moving towards rear areas(SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

PLA tanks in disengaging process near the banks of Pangong Tso lake(SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

Convoys and tanks await the arrival of troops in rear areas(SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

These tanks were deployed at the banks of the lake ten months ago as tensions erupted between both nations after Chinese forces built structures in the area triggering a strong reaction from the India.

Also Read| ‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army

The Indian Army also shared videos where the PLA can be seen razing structures built along the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. PLA cranes can be seen razing structures and restoring the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake as PLA soldiers oversee the disengagement process.

Cranes razing structures and sangars near the bank of the lake. (SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

PLA soldier overseeing restoration process(Indian Army)

A picture shared by the Indian Army also showed Chinese soldiers removing a generator or a motor after dismantling a camp and dish antenna can also be seen lying in the ground beside the camp.

Also Read| Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La

PLA soldiers dismantling camps and removing goods. (SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

Pictures also show PLA soldiers dismantling their bunkers which were built along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso lake. Chinese PLA soldiers can be seen folding corrugated sheets meant to cover the bunkers and protect the soldiers from the extreme cold.

Also Read| Pangong Tso disengagement to be completed by next Friday, PLA forces seen moving beyond finger 8

Sheets used for roofing being removed by Chinese soldiers(Indian Army)

Camps being dismantled by PLA forces(SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

PLA soldiers were also seen moving with their heavy loads towards light armored vehicles in pictures shared by the Northern Command of the Indian Army.





Soldiers with equipment and rucksacks move to rear areas(SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

Light armored vehicles await arrival of infantrymen (SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

Tanks seen moving towards rear areas(SOURCED/Indian Army/Rahul Singh)

People familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times on Monday that the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso area is scheduled to end at the end of this week. The disengagement process began on December 10.

(with inputs from Rahul Singh)