Widow of quack’s victim to get compensation of 88.62 lakh after 8 years

Mumbai: Around eight years after she lost her husband due to wrong treatment given by a quack, Navi Mumbai resident Vaishali Aandhale will get an amount of ₹88.62 lakhs as compensation.

The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (MSRDC) on October 12 directed the quack, Dattatray Tejrao Aagade, to pay compensation of ₹51.37 lakhs along with interest at the rate of 12% per annum from October 2016 when she filed the consumer complaint against him.

Aagade, who claimed to be an Ayurveda graduate, BAMS, had set up a clinic in Sector 6 in Nerul. On October 4, 2014, Vaishali’s husband, Uttam Aandhale, visited his clinic, as he felt pain in his left shoulder.

Aagade, according to Vaishali’s consumer complaint, administered an injection, Diclofenac, on the left side of his waist and also prescribed some medicines. Uttam, who was barely 37 at the time, returned home, but there was no relief from the pain and the portion of the waist where the injection was given had turned bluish-black.

Therefore, Uttam again visited the clinic the next day, when Aagade administered a second Diclofenac injection on the right side of his waist. The deceased also took the medicines prescribed by Aagade, but instead of getting relief, he started feeling unbearable pain.

The couple decided to consult some other doctors and after a brief visit to Siddhi Hospital in Vashi, on October 6, Uttam got admitted to Sukham Hospital in Panvel, where his surgery was scheduled to take place. However, around 15 minutes before his scheduled surgery, the lawyer breathed his last.

Based on a complaint lodged by Vaishali, the Nerul police registered an offence against Aagade. He was arrested and later released on bail.

In 2016, the woman moved the State Consumer Commission, seeking compensation from Aagade for negligence in treating her husband. Her counsel, advocate Manoj Nayak and Ajay Pawar relied on the police investigation that revealed that Aagade had obtained registration from the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, based on a false medical degree from the University of Bihar, Muzaffarpur, and therefore his registration was cancelled.

Advocate Nayak further contended that Dyclofenac injection is a Scheduled H drug and is required to be administered by a qualified doctor, but the “quack” administered two such injections to her husband and as such was responsible for his death.

