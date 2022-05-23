Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and her paramour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman’s husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman’s husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them.

Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son. It was her second marriage. Officers said when Khan realised that her husband had not been fulfilling his duties as a man and could not provide for the family, she started working at a workshop where she met her paramour, Sadre Alam (35). Their acquaintance had since developed into an affair.

“The victim had suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair and had assaulted her because of that,” said an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

On Sunday at 2am, when Khan was at her Govandi house along with Alam, the victim barged into the house and caught the two. The deceased then started fighting with Khan and assaulted her. In the middle of a heated argument and fight, Najeera brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her husband multiple times in a fit of rage.

Seeing him bleed and collapse, Najeera and Alam rushed the victim to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities informed the police and the two were arrested.