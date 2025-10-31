When animation, VFX and Artificial Intelligence (AI) meet, what do you get? Apparently, a lot. Full-fledged AI-made entertainment series and films are making their way into India’s content ecosystem both for the small and the big screen. New media company Collective Artists Network’s technology studio Galleri5 has powered Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh — pitched as the country’s first AI-driven premium entertainment content running on JioHotstar and Star Plus. For the big screen, Abundantia Entertainment, the makers of films like Baby, Airlift and Toilet Ek Prem Katha, has partnered with Collective Artists Network to make Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, a first-of-its-kind, AI feature film, releasing in cinemas in 2026. Will AI-made entertainment content take off?

India’s entertainment industry is buzzing with plans and programming slates led by AI. On October 27, Abundantia Entertainment announced a new division aiON to leverage AI to make films, series, characters and worlds by combining creative talent and cutting-edge technology. Abundantia’s founder Vikram Malhotra said a slate of projects under aiON is already in the works. Even Collective Artists Network has partnered with Microsoft to use its advanced AI capabilities for innovation in filmmaking, episodic storytelling, and advertising. Other than Chiranjeevi Hanuman for Abundantia, it is making 40 AI-enabled micro-dramas for TV and streaming.

“AI, animation, and VFX are no longer distinct creative streams—they’re merging into a single intelligent storytelling ecosystem. The traditional pipeline—from storyboard to modeling to rendering—is being redefined as AI supports creators throughout the process…,” said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder, Swastik Stories, which has made AI-generated music videos. “The next natural step is long-format storytelling, where AI can support world-building, visual design, and character development at scale,” Tewary said.

“AI democratizes access and ability to leverage technology to raise the bar in storytelling. Earlier, only those with deep pockets could afford advanced tech,” Malhotra said, clarifying that aiON’s philosophy remains “human first” and though powered by AI, its content slate will have human voices, directors, writers and editors.

“AI is opening a new frontier for content creation and enhancing the way visual worlds are built,” said a spokesperson for JioStar, adding that Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh reflects a new chapter in how technology and creativity come together to reimagine timeless Indian stories. The show, which is the first-ever AI-powered entertainment series, got more than 6.5 million views on JioHotstar on its debut and a reach much higher than the platform average.

Indian epics require massive visual worlds and cosmic settings and AI helps democratize that kind of production, as what once required a hundred VFX artists can now begin with a creative prompt, Tewary noted. “It’s not replacing human creativity, but removing the logistical and financial barriers that limit it,” he said.

India is testing the AI waters with fantasy and mythology genres first since our mythological characters do not evoke a specific image in our minds and it is easier to generate them through AI. According to a JioStar spokesperson, AI and animation are very different creative tools as animation builds worlds frame by frame through human artistry, while AI expands those worlds through data, design and imagination, “the future of entertainment will be shaped by this blend of technology, talent and timeless storytelling.”

But will AI-generated films and shows really take off? There isn’t a clear answer yet as these are early days and not enough long format AI content is available. Historical fiction or mythology may fly but will audiences accept, say, a contemporary AI-generated crime thriller? For that to succeed it must be something real. But AI is expected to get more sophisticated.

Once it gains traction, AI content may be plagued by Intellectual Property (IP) disputes too. There could be a lack of copyright protection for the AI-generated output or there could be concerns around substantially similar work which already exists.

Tewary said government policies often emerge after the technology has already transformed the landscape. So, we need dynamic, adaptive regulation that evolves with technological change, he said. “In addition, laws must clarify ownership of AI-generated IP, ensure ethical data sourcing, and protect human creative labour and credit,” he added.