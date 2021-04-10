With 55,411 Covid-19 cases, 309 deaths, Maharashtra’s tally at 33,43,951

Maharashtra recorded 55,411 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 309 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state’s health department said on Saturday, pushing its tally to 3,343,951 and death toll to 57,638. The new Covid-19 cases come after the worst-hit state reported 58,993 infections and 301 deaths on Friday. The Maharashtra government is mulling on the possibility of a complete lockdown amid the mounting cases of the coronavirus disease. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet officials of the state task force on Covid-19 on Sunday and is expected to meet other stakeholders in the next couple of days to take a decision over imposing a lockdown.

Thackeray made the comments during an all-party meeting, people familiar with the developments said. The consensus was built over the complete lockdown in the meeting, they added.

The state government has already imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7am on Monday. The home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed during the curfew.

Maharashtra, which is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic, reported 56,286 new Covid-19 cases and 376 deaths on Thursday. There were 59,907 cases in the western state on Wednesday, its highest daily spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mumbai reported 9330 Covid-19 cases and 28 related deaths and now the city’s tally stands at 510,512 and the death toll at 11,944. Mumbai's tally of the coronavirus disease crossed the 500,000-mark on Friday.

Maharashtra, witnessing the rise in Covid-19 cases, has said it is facing vaccine shortage and has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre amid a war of words over the issue. During a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Rajesh Tope said the state has demanded 40 million doses every week from the Centre.