With black bin, BMC to implement 3-bin policy from Dec

MumbaiWith the introduction of a black bin for domestic hazardous waste (DHW), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will roll out a three-bin policy from December. The corporation has decided to make it mandatory for housing societies to implement this policy instead of the present two-bin policy for dry and wet waste.

While the segregation of dry and wet waste is in place, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rule 2016 makes it mandatory not to send hazardous household waste to the dumping ground. Instead, they must be recycled and reused at source. Sangeeta Hasnale, deputy municipal commissioner (SWM) said, “The first bin is already provided with a compost facility where wet waste is disposed. A blue bin is already used for dry waste. The third bin will be a black bin for domestic or home hazardous waste,” she said.

“We will provide the black bins to societies and small units like shops. The vehicles carrying dry and wet waste will have a separate section to segregate home hazardous waste,” she said.

Hasnale cited an example of confusion among people on discarding waste. “During festivals, when people paint their homes, they discard paint boxes and mix them with dry waste. People don’t know where to throw such waste. These black bins will come in handy for such household waste,” she said.

The policy will be implemented in a phase-wise manner. The emphasis will be in first creating awareness among people on the black bins, then BMC will create facility for transportation of such waste and this will be followed by integration with transportation of dry waste. The third step will be disposal of domestic hazardous waste from the black bins.

A black garbage bag can also be used as a substitute in place of a black bin, if a housing society has space constraints to keep the extra third bin.

The BMC is obliged to carry out statutory duty of Solid Waste Management (SWM) under the provisions of Section 61 (C) of the MMC Act, 1888.

Before enactment of the SWM Rule 2016, it was mandatory to segregate the solid waste in two streams - dry and wet. As per the SWM Rule 2016, it is now mandatory to segregate / collect the waste in three streams viz. dry Waste, wet Waste and Domestic Hazardous Waste (DHW) including sanitary waste.

The rule further directs urban local bodies to develop a facility for collection of DHW every 20 sq km. As DHW needs to be disposed of separately and not allowed in landfill site, special disposal facility will be created for it.