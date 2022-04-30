Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief
mumbai news

With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief

Even with a slight increase in the daily Covid cases in Navi Mumbai, the positivity rate is still at 0.20%; this is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
There are no Covid positive patients admitted in hospitals and all Navi Mumbai civic facilities are shut except for the CIDCO Bhavan. The daily positivity rate is between 0.10% and 0.20%. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:31 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Even with a slight increase in the daily Covid cases in Navi Mumbai, the positivity rate is still at 0.20%. This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day.

“Even as some days see a slight increase in the number of cases, the positivity rate variation is only between 0.10% and 0.20 %. We cannot call it an increase but looking at the trend in other cities, we need to be alert and be prepared,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner said.

NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. “If and when the positivity goes beyond 0.50%, it would mean that cases are increasing and then we would increase random testing at APMC market, railway stations, crowded places and the hotspots,” Bangar said.

Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The major part of CIDCO Bhavan has been handed over to CIDCO for their commercial use.

RELATED STORIES

Currently, the daily positive cases being reported are between four and 10 with active cases of 28. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP