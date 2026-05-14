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With no takers for homes next to Kanjurmarg landfill, MHADA widens income category

A senior MHADA official surmised that the location of the project, which is next to Kanjurmarg dumping ground, was the reason for the no-show. Methane emissions at the ground are very high—in fact, a University of California 2026 study ranked this landfill as the 12th-highest methane-emitting site in the world.

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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MUMBAI: Unable to attract applications in its housing lottery for the Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East) project, where 1,221 under-construction flats have been put up, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has split the housing stock between the Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG), and is also offering a free parking slot.

With no takers for homes next to Kanjurmarg landfill, MHADA widens income category

A senior MHADA official surmised that the location of the project, which is next to Kanjurmarg dumping ground, was the reason for the no-show. Methane emissions at the ground are very high—in fact, a University of California 2026 study ranked this landfill as the 12th-highest methane-emitting site in the world.

On Wednesday, MHADA announced that instead of reserving the entire housing stock only for MIG applicants, 610 flats had been transferred to the HIG category. “A decision has been taken by MHADA’s Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board to make 610 out of the 1,221 tenements in the Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East) project, included in the computerised lottery for the sale of 2,640 tenements, available exclusively for the HIG. This is to enable maximum citizen participation in the lottery process,” MHADA’s announcement read.

 
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