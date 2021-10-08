Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With two new members in penguin family, Mumbai’s Byculla zoo likely to reopen next month
mumbai news

With two new members in penguin family, Mumbai’s Byculla zoo likely to reopen next month

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities confirmed on Friday that they have been mulling reopening the Byculla zoo, as the city is slowly opening up from its restrictions imposed in March 2021, post the second wave
The older chick has been named Oreo and was born to the pair Donald and Daisy. The younger chick was born to the pair Flipper and Mr Molt and is yet to be named. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:56 PM IST
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai

With two penguin babies as its main attraction, and the terrestrial birds’ aviary complete, the Byculla zoo is likely to reopen by the start of November. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities confirmed on Friday that they have been mulling reopening the zoo, as the city is slowly opening up from its restrictions imposed in March 2021, post the second wave.

The zoo was last opened in February 2021, after 11 months of being shut due to the pandemic, since March 2020. However, it had to be closed for the public almost immediately, as the Maharashtra government announced restrictions in the state, owing to the second Covid-19 wave.

The two new members, who have been added to the penguin family of seven at the zoo, were born on May 1 and August 19. The older chick has been named Oreo and was born to the pair Donald and Daisy. The younger chick was born to the pair Flipper and Mr Molt and is yet to be named.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo said, “The baby is still waning off its parents, and is always in the nest. It rarely comes out. Once we can identify the sex of the baby penguin, we will be able to name the chick.”

The other prime attraction is the walkthrough aviary. Dr Tripathi said, “This is an amazing experience, and now it is all complete. It will be open to visitors when the zoo reopens.” Other animals such as fox, hyena, bear, leopard and pond turtle will also be up for public viewing.

