Within four days of being on transplant list, ST bus mechanic gets new heart

MumbaiA rare blood group proved lucky for Bhikaji Nirgun (39), a resident of Kudal in Sindhudurg district, who underwent heart transplant within four days of getting registered in the waiting list for a donor heart. The average waiting period for a donor heart is 3-4 months.

On July 3, Nirgun, who works as a mechanic with the state transport at its Vengurla depot, was at his farm when he felt uneasy and rushed home. “We took him to a nearby hospital where they said he had suffered a heart attack. He was then shifted to KEM Hospital within 15 days,” said Samiksha, his wife.

With his heart condition not showing signs of improvement, he was referred to Jupiter Hospital, Thane, for further management. “It was a massive attack that damaged 70% of his heart. With his heart not pumping well, he could not even lie down as his lungs had fluid accumulation. He was on continuous intravenous medications. Our cardiac surgery team then listed him in the government transplant registry,” said cardiologist Dr Nitin Burkule.

He was registered for a heart on August 20. Just four days later, he underwent a 10-hour long heart transplant after a 57-year-old brain dead woman’s family agreed to donate her heart along with her liver, pancreas, two kidneys, tissues, cornea and bones. As there was no other person in the heart transplant waitlist in Mumbai from Nirgun’s blood group, he managed to leapfrog to the top of the queue.

“He was lucky that her blood group was also O positive. A green corridor was created. The heart was transported to our hospital from Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle within 40 minutes,” said Dr Pravin Kulkarni, his heart transplant surgeon.

Nirgun, who has been in hospital for two months, was discharged on September 30. His family has taken a house close to the hospital for the next six months. “We decided to stay back near the hospital for his follow ups. We hope to return home soon,” said Samiksha, who works in a post office and has now taken a break to take care of her husband. The family has already spent ₹25 lakh and the hospital is also aiding them financially.

This also marks the first heart transplant in Thane district. KEM Hospital, where he was initially admitted before being referred to Jupiter Hospital for the transplant, was the first to carry out heart transplant in Mumbai in 1968 by Dr PK Sen. However, it was only after 47 years that the city hospitals started seeing heart transplant procedures regularly.