BJP, Sena leaders promised me a political career if I defamed Ganesh Naik: Woman

The woman, who had brought rape charges against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and claimed that they had a 14-year-old son, has accused BJP MLA Manda Mhatre and Shiv Sena’s Navi Mumbai chief Vijay Chougule of using her for political gains.

“It was Mhatre who first asked me to target Naik. She asked me to join the Shiv Sena and assured me that she would later take me in the BJP. She then sent me to Chougule who agreed to induct me into the Sena. They promised me a political career if I defamed Naik and filed a rape complaint against him,” the woman said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The woman also played call recordings purportedly between her and Mhatre and Chougule. A male voice could be heard assuring her that the advocate’s fees would be paid by him.

Denying allegations of having received ₹50 lakh from Naik, which Chougule had claimed through a call recording he had earlier played before the media, she said, “That recording is only half the conversation. I have not received money from anyone to blame Mhatre and Chougule. I just want them to stop using me.”

She further alleged that she received threats after she brought the accusations against the duo.

When contacted, Mhatre told HT, “I have requested the home department to order an inquiry into the matter. It is obvious from the call recording that Chougule had played that she was paid ₹50 lakh for making the allegations.”

Chougule refused to comment stating that he had already dismissed the allegations at a press conference and those charges were motivated by financial offers and support for her and her son.

The police, who closed the case against Naik for lack of evidence, had said last year that the allegations against him were a conspiracy by his opponents.

