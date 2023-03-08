Woman arrested for robbing husband to elope with boyfriend

Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing gold and cash worth ₹8 lakh from her husband to elope with her boyfriend. “After registering the case, we inspected the spot and found that the lock of the door and the safe had been broken with a screwdriver. However, we did not find it in the flat,” said Satish Gadhve, senior police inspector of Kurar police station. “We then called the forensic lab experts to take the fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene.” (HT PHOTO)

As per the police, the woman – identified as Payal Jyotiram Shedge – lived with her husband in Malad (East) and was waiting for the case to cool down to elope with her boyfriend along with the robbed booty.

The incident happened on May 7, 2022. The complainant – Jyotiram Shedge – told the police that at 7am when he went out to get his car washed, his wife was alone at home packing for their trip to Sangli district.

Payal then met Jyotiram near the car half hour later and the couple then directly drove off to Sangli.

On May 13, when they returned, Jyotiram found the latch of the door was broken and cash as well as jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, missing from the locker. Jyotiram then approached the Kurar Police Station and registered a case against an unidentified person.

“After registering the case, we inspected the spot and found that the lock of the door and the safe had been broken with a screwdriver. However, we did not find it in the flat,” said Satish Gadhve, senior police inspector of Kurar police station. “We then called the forensic lab experts to take the fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene.”

On February 28 this year, the police received the report from the forensic laboratory stating that they did not find fingerprints of any outsider.

“After investigation, we also found that the latch of the main door had been broken from inside the house,” added Gadhve.

The police then questioned Payal, who confessed that she had robbed the gold and cash while leaving for Sangli and created a scene to pass it off as a housebreaking.

She had handed over the stolen booty to her lover who stays in Malwani, Malad (West). “Payal had been planning to elope with her boyfriend and was waiting for the case to go cold so that she would not be suspected,” said Gadhve.

Payal had told the police that her boyfriend too was involved in the theft. The cops are now trying to trace her boyfriend.