Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman booked for assaulting 15-month-old child in Mira Road
mumbai news

Woman booked for assaulting 15-month-old child in Mira Road

The accused woman from Mira Road would allegedly enter the bedroom where the child would be sleeping when the child’s parents were away and assaulted her repeatedly.
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 09:17 PM IST
In the Mira Road incident, the child’s mother left a phone with the video recorder on and caught the woman assaulting the child. (For representation.)

Reshma Firdaus Shaikh, a 32-year-old from Naya Nagar, Mira Road, has been booked by Naya Nagar police station for allegedly thrashing her 15-month-old niece since January this year.

At the time of the incidents, the minor’s father, who runs a home appliance repair shop, would be away at work while the infant’s mother, Asma Shaikh, 23, would be doing household chores in the flat. Shaikh would allegedly enter the bedroom where the child would be sleeping and thrash her repeatedly. The child’s mother was unaware of the assault but was concerned about bruises on the child, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti, Naya Nagar police station.

On September 14, Asma secretly hid a mobile and left the video recorder on, which caught the accused on the act. After checking the videos, she confronted Shaikh, said Vankoti.

Asma then lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered under Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 against Shaikh She is yet to be arrested. “We are examining the video clip and other evidences and investigating further. It seems Reshma has a family dispute with Asma over the flat. We are probing all possible angles,” said Vankoti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

28-year-old undertrial escapes Taloja jail by climbing 25 feet high wall

Lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 99.2% full

Maharashtra top cop orders immediate payment of transfer allowance

Time will tell my side of story: Sonu Sood tweets amid I-T raids
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP