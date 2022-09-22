Woman dupes people of 72L in imported non-surgical gloves scam

Mumbai: After two years of evading police, a 34-year-old history-sheeter involved in an alleged scam of crores was arrested on Wednesday. The woman has duped several people, including doctors by promising to import non-surgical gloves from the USA during the 2020 lockdown at low rates which could be sold in Mumbai at a much higher price.

Malad police officers said that two men have come forward to register a complaint against Nisha Dusara, a resident of Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, alleging that she duped them to the tune of ₹72 lakh.

According to PSI Dheeraj Waycos, one of the complainants who is a businessman claimed that Dusara offered him a deal on low price gloves which she could import from USA.

The complainant told police that during the lockdown, he was out of work and wanted to make money. The other complainant, a doctor, told the police that he too wanted to make money so they invested in Dusara’s scheme. The complainants had met the accused through a common friend.

Dusara assured the complainants that the gloves were of high quality and also showed them confirmation of the air cargo shipment that she had imported. “When we enquired, we found that all the documents and receipts shown by Dusara were forged,” said Waycos.

When the money was invested, Dusara showed the complainants more documents claiming that the shipment had arrived in Mumbai but was stuck in customs. Even after five months when the consignment did not reach the complainants, they approached the police and registered a complaint.

“After keeping a track of the accused for two years, we obtained her address through informers and arrested her on Wednesday from her residence,” said Waycos.

The police are now in search of her two accomplices who prepared forged documents for Dusara and pretended to be her partners in her business.

Ravi Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station said that the woman had been wanted in several cheating cases across the city, including cases registered at Vile Parle, Andheri and Borivali police stations.

“We are expecting more victims to come forward who have been duped by Dusara,” said Adane.