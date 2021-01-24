Woman, her baby killed in Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway mishap

A 37-year-old Mahim resident and her infant died in an accident on Saturday evening near Dhanori village in Palghar’s Kasa. The mishap took place after the four-wheeler’s tyre burst and it collided with a truck moving ahead it after the driver of the van, Ayan Shaikh, lost control over the vehicle.

There were 10 people in the van at the time of the accident.

“The victims have been identified as Nazneen and one-year-old Muzain. All the passengers in the car are from the same family and they were on their way to Vapi, Gujarat, to attend a wedding,” said assistant inspector Umesh Patil of Kasa police station.

The two victims were on the rear seat when the accident took place. Shaikh and the other members of his family have sustained injuries and are admitted to the Kasa government hospital, said Patil.

The other injured have been identified as Shaheen Naik, 46; Ashiq Ali, 65; Tuba Shaikh, 7; and Zoya Shaikh, 6.

A local, Prashant Rajgire, who was passing by the area, witnessed the accident and rushed to the family’s aid. He helped in getting the injured out of the car and rush them to the hospital

“We have registered a case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act against Shaikh and will arrest him as soon as he is discharged from the hospital. We are probing further,” said Patil.

The post-mortem reports of the two victims are awaited.