Woman in Kharghar duped of ₹8.95 lakh for believing black magic would reunite her with her boyfriend
A 27-year-old computer engineer lost ₹8.95 lakh after believing the claims of ‘magic power’ of a man whose videos she saw on the internet; the complainant, in the hope of reuniting with her boyfriend after breaking up with him a year ago, approached him through a contact number she found online; In 12 separate transactions, the complainant paid a total of nearly ₹9 lakh to the accused before realising that she was duped
A 27-year-old computer engineer lost ₹8.95 lakh after believing the claims of ‘magic power’ of a man whose videos she saw on the internet. The complainant, in the hope of reuniting with her boyfriend after breaking up with him a year ago, approached him through a contact number she found online.
The 27-year-old girl, originally from Gujarat, has been residing in Kharghar with a flatmate. The complainant was in a relationship with one Abhishek, who resided in Nanded before they broke up last year. Abhishek had blocked her from all social media sites.
“The complainant started having feelings again for him and wanted to get in touch with him. She tried various ways but was not able to contact him and hence started looking for some solution online. She first found a profile of a lady who was promoting magic power. After contacting the lady identified as Rushsar, she further gave the contact number of one ‘Khan Saab’, whom she claimed to be the one with ‘magic powers’,” said a police officer from Kharghar police station.
‘Khan Saab’ first told the complainant that she had to pay ₹50,000 and also give a photograph of Abhishek to conduct the magic. The first payment was made by the complainant in April. After a few days she asked for the results and the accused told that Abhishek’s friend had been arrested in some case and hence the magic could not work. He further told her to pay ₹1.75 lakh more for the ‘magic’. After paying the second instalment, she again asked for the result in a few days, to which he told that Abhishek’s uncle died and hence there was a delay. In 12 separate transactions, the complainant paid a total of ₹8.95 lakh to the accused. She finally realised that she was conned after the accused was unreachable on WhatsApp and calls. For every transaction, the accused had given separate phone numbers to make the payments. The complainant called on each number but none was reachable.
“We have registered the case as per IPC and IT Acts. As of now, we do not know from where the accused belonged. We are investigating further to trace him,” senior police inspector Sandeepan Shinde from Kharghar police station said.
-
2008 Malegaon blast: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case declared one more witness hostile on Tuesday. One of the accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi had stayed in the witness' house in Lucknow between March 2006 and June 2007. The witness accepted that he had given the statement to the National Investigation Agency but refused to recognise Chaturvedi or remember anything because of the time that has lapsed over the years.
-
Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh censured by party brass after his attack on CBI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has censured the party's former West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh for back-to-back comments against the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleging a nexus between a section of the federal agency's officers and leaders of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP leaders aware of the development said. Nadda called up Ghosh on Monday evening and told him not to make such remarks in public.
-
Savarkar Ratha Yatra will bring awareness about the freedom fighter: Yediyurappa
Former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa flagged off 'Savarkar Ratha Yatra' on Tuesday at Mysuru of Karnataka. The yatra is being organised to make people aware of Veer Savarkar's contribution to the nation and soon, it will take place in many places of the state. Yediyurappa was recently elevated as a member of the Central Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
65-year-old truck driver electrocuted to death in Thane
A 65-year truck driver died of electrocution after the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came in contact with a distribution point (DP) at Amanlal chawl in Upvan, Thane, on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred while the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came out of his truck to move a two-wheeler parked on the way. His leg came in contact with a live metal part of the DP and was electrocuted.
-
Vasai station murder: Woman’s husband arrested in Bhiwandi
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi's wife after pushing Noorunissa's in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested. According to the Government Railway Police, a painter by profession, Mehdi Hasan Ansari, had married Noorunissa, 33, seven years ago and the couple had two children born out of wedlock. Tired of the continuous fights, Noorunissa left her house on Sunday afternoon along with the children and reached Vasai station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics