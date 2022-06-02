Woman killed, husband, son injured as truck rams into two-wheeler in Bhiwandi

A 23-year-old woman was killed while her husband and son suffered injuries after a cement mixing truck rammed into their two-wheeler at Mankoli Naka, Bhiwandi, on Wednesday night. The Narpoli police arrested the truck driver.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya Sandeep Koti while the injured are Sandeep Devlaya Koti, 34, and Sanket Sandeep Koti, 5, all residents of the Paneripada area in Mumbra-Kausa in Thane. Sandhya was riding pillion with her son.

The incident occurred near Mankoli bridge when the Koti family was coming towards Thane from Bhiwandi and the cement mixer rammed into them from behind. Sandhya came under the rear wheel of the truck. Sanket and Sandeep suffered injuries on their right hand and leg. The deceased suffered head and abdomen injuries, and died on spot.

Police said the accused truck driver has been identified as Prakash Ramanna Shetty, a Thane resident.

A case has been registered against Shetty under Sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act.

Rohan Shelar, police sub-inspector, Napoli police station said, “Passers-by alerted us about the accident. We reached the spot and found that the woman was crushed by a truck while two others were injured and taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment.”