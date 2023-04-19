Maharashtra woman slept in open to beat heat; mauled to death by tiger

A 53-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger near Saoli, adjacent to the Tadoba tiger reserve in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, on Monday midnight when she was sleeping outside her house to beat hot temperatures, forest officials said.

Eight persons have been killed in wild cat attacks in Chandrapur district since January this year. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The victim, Mandabai Sidam was dragged away by the tiger. The woman raised an alarm following which the big cat left her and escaped into the forest. But she died on the spot,” said Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forests, Chandrapur circle.

“Forest and police personnel reached the spot for inspection after getting information and an initial compensation has been given to the family members of the victim,” he said.

People familiar with the matter said that with Chandrapur sizzling under extreme hot temperatures, the people in rural areas prefer to sleep in open during summer nights

According to officials, eight persons have been killed in wild cat attacks in Chandrapur district since January this year.

Last year, 53 people were killed in the attacks by tigers and leopards in Chandrapur district while 14 tigers died in various incidents during the same period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}