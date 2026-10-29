Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday initiated contempt proceedings against a woman who allegedly attempted to throw her purse at Justice Madhav Jamdar after an adverse order in a property dispute case. The judge called court police personnel and directed them to remove her from the courtroom.

Woman tries to throw purse at HC judge; contempt proceedings initiated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“What kind of conduct was this? Do the litigants think they can do anything they wish to, with the court? Just because some order is passed against you doesn’t mean you will behave in such a manner. You need to maintain the decorum of the court. Let a strong message be sent to the litigants. This court will never pass any order in fear or favour,” Justice Jamdar said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The case dates back to 2009, when property owner Onkar Singh Karla filed an eviction suit against his tenant, Tarlok Singh Thukral. Following the tenant’s death, his sons, Jaspal Singh Thukral and Gurmit Singh Thukral, were brought on record as legal heirs.

The court ruled in Karla’s favour in July 2018, and the eviction order was executed in April 2025. The landlord later alleged that the Thukrals re-entered the premises despite the eviction order, prompting his family to approach the high court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, the court said the conduct of Thukral and his family members amounted to interference in the administration of justice. They assured the court that possession would be handed over to Karla on October 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, the court said the conduct of Thukral and his family members amounted to interference in the administration of justice. They assured the court that possession would be handed over to Karla on October 29. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the order, a woman identified in the court proceedings as Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral, who was present in the courtroom with her family members, allegedly attempted to throw her purse at Justice Jamdar. Upon noticing the attempt, the judge summoned the high court police staff and directed them to escort her out of the packed courtroom.

The woman submitted a written apology, but Justice Jamdar declined to accept it. He said he could “impose a hefty cost” on her and send her to jail for her conduct, while stating that contempt proceedings would be initiated against her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In its order, the bench recorded that Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral had behaved in a “wholly inappropriate manner”, amounting to contempt of court. The matter has been listed for October 30 for hearing the contempt petition concerning the conduct of all the respondents.