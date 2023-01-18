Women are still harassed over menstruation, choice of clothes: Family Court

Mumbai: Woman are still subjected to harassment over the issue of menstruation, the family court at Bandra observed while rejecting petition filed by a 44-year-old Wadala resident, seeking divorce on various grounds.

“It is very unfortunate that though we are in the 21st century, women are still tortured over the issue of menstruation, their dressing and men are still trying to control their basic activities for which they must have their own freedom and their own choices,” judge AH Laddhad observed in the family court while rejecting the husband’s divorce petition.

The couple had tied the knot in March 2015 and barely a few days after the wedding, cracks had started developing in their relationship. Four months into the marriage, the woman, 35, left her matrimonial home after frequent quarrels related to household work etc.

In September 2016, the husband approached the family court with a petition for divorce, primarily on the ground of “non-co-operative behavior” of his wife and claimed that she was not doing household work and also that she insulted him in front of his family.

The wife, on the other hand, alleged that she was forced to wear only saree – and was not allowed to wear other types of clothes like Punjabi dresses or night dresses. She also said that during her menstrual cycle, she was either asked to go to her parent’s home or was forced to sit in one corner of the house and told not to touch any household articles. She was also forced to wear wet clothes.

She also claimed that after she left her husband, attempts were made for reconciliation and during the talks she had put up three conditions. One of her conditions was that she would not be forced to wear a saree at home and allowed to wear dresses, but the husband’s family did not agree.

In this backdrop, the family court rejected the husband’s petition for divorce. “On perusal of these conditions, I am of the view that those are the basic necessities of every human being. Every person should respect the freedom of his or her spouse and also should have freedom on what to wear and what not to,” said the family court.

“The petitioner also has sisters and a mother at home. It is very unfortunate that they are having the freedom of living as per their wish but not his wife,” the court said. “I am of the view that the petitioner came up with the general allegations of cruelty which are common in every marital life. Moreover, he is taking advantage of his own wrong. His conduct itself is not free from blame,” it added.

