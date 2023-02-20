‘Would have slapped him’: MNS leader alleges Sanjay Raut used obscene language

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande on Sunday blasted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly using derogatory language during a press conference, saying he “would have slapped him.” Deshpande said Raut can get as political as he wants and put allegations against opponents but “such obscene language will not be tolerated.”

Sanjay Raut used obscene and derogatory language during the press conference. Maharashtra should not tolerate such language. I thought somebody from the gathering would get up and ask him not to use such language. However, it is sad that nobody stopped him," the MNS leader said. "If I would have been there, then I would have slapped him. This sort of language cannot be tolerated."

"You can get as political as you want and put allegations but the usage of such obscene language will not be tolerated," added Deshpande.

Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Raut alleged that deal of at least ₹2,000 crore was struck to purchase the Shiv Sena party name and its bow-and-arrow symbol, adding that a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him.

“I have reliable information that there has been a deal of ₹2,000 crore to get the Shiv Sena symbol and name so far. This is a preliminary figure and is 100% true,” Raut tweeted. “Many things will be revealed shortly. Never before this has happened in the country’s history.”

Deshpande said that Raut's “mental balance has deteriorated” after spending time in prison in an alleged money laundering case.

"After being in jail, his mind has become corrupt. We cannot do anything about it."

Deshpande further said that Uddhav Thackeray was playing the "victim card" after losing the 'Bow and Arrow' battle.

He said, "Uddhav Thackeray is playing a victim card, repeatedly taking support of Balasaheb's name. Now he has nothing left, so he is playing the victim card. I do not think he will be successful. They should understand that Marathi people are emotional and not stupid."

