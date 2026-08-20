MUMBAI: Amid the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ongoing crackdown on restaurants and eateries over hygiene lapses and substandard food, Western Railway (WR) has shut 22 food stalls at suburban stations after inspections found irregularities in food quality, sanitation and maintenance. The railway administration has also ordered deep cleaning of all 450 food stalls along the Churchgate-Virar corridor.

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The action has affected stalls at some of the busiest stations, including Bandra, Lower Parel and Charni Road. Sources said inspections of food stalls across suburban stations began earlier this month, with outlets selling prepared food such as chole, samosa and vada coming under particular scrutiny. “During inspections, we found that the quality of food at these stalls failed to meet prescribed standards. Sanitation conditions at many outlets were also poor. Furthermore, several stall workers lacked the required medical certificates- for instance, at one stall with four workers, only two held valid medical certification,” said a WR official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Following the inspections, action was taken against stalls found to be non-compliant and they have been given time to rectify the shortcomings. Until then, the affected outlets have been permitted to sell only packaged food items. “We have issued notices to these food stalls. We will begin with deep cleaning of 450 food stalls across the suburban network,” said another WR official. As part of the cleaning drive, WR will use jet-pump pipes along with water and cleaning chemicals to thoroughly clean the stalls. Officials will also remove unwanted material and storage that has accumulated on top of the food outlets.

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{{^usCountry}} WR authorities said inspections of food stalls are conducted regularly. Between January and July 2026, the administration carried out 1,523 routine and surprise checks, according to railway officials. However, passenger associations have questioned the effectiveness of the monitoring system in view of recurring concerns over food quality, hygiene and staff compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WR authorities said inspections of food stalls are conducted regularly. Between January and July 2026, the administration carried out 1,523 routine and surprise checks, according to railway officials. However, passenger associations have questioned the effectiveness of the monitoring system in view of recurring concerns over food quality, hygiene and staff compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are trying everything possible to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at the food stalls. The rail administration should also keep the station premises clean and free of rodents,” said an owner of food stalls.

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A stall employee said workers had been explicitly instructed to prioritise cleanliness and food quality, with strict action warned against future negligence. An employee at another outlet said non-compliant stalls had already been shut and that with the remaining outlets now under scrutiny, further action against defaulting stalls was likely.

The inspections are expected to continue, with food stalls at other suburban stations also likely to come under WR’s radar in the coming days. “The food stalls at stations are regularly monitored and maintained with routine hygiene, cleanliness and maintenance measures being carried out to ensure proper standards. It has nothing to do with FDA crackdown”, said WR official.