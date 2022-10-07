Wrong side driving: 24-yr-old drunk motorist crashes into two-wheeler, injuring cop and family of 4

Mumbai: A 24-year-old motorist was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing his car into a two-wheeler in the Wadi Bunder area on Wednesday night. The crash caused grievous injuries to the biker, his wife, their two children and a policeman posted on security bandobast.

The biker, Sanjay Prakash Makwana, 40, his wife Surekha, 35 and their kids Rishabh 9, and Kabir, 3 were rushed to the JJ Hospital along with constable Sanjay Sonavane, 48. According to police, Makwana and his wife have suffered fractures in their legs while their kids sustained serious head injuries. While the injured cop was released from the hospital after first-aid and based on his complaint the accused has been booked the accused motorist, identified as Shan Lan Borges, a resident of Wadala West.

Constable Sonavane, attached to the Dongri police station, was posted on bandobast on P D’Mello Road in Wadi Bunder. At around 11pm he spotted a speeding white Tata Manza car coming from CSMT but on the wrong side of the road.

“Since the motorist was driving the car on the wrong side of the road, I tried to stop him, but seeing me, the motorist increased the speed and dashed a two-wheeler, a Bajaj Avenger, heading towards CSMT,” Sonavane stated in his statement.

The impact of the car’s collision with the bike was so intense that the biker, his wife and their two kids were thrown away in the air, Sonwane stated. The two-wheeler was also flung in the air and landed on Sonawane’s leg.

The motorist did not stop at the spot and to escape from the scene dashed into a stationary Wagon R. He was later nabbed, the police said.

Borges has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code and 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving by a drunken person) of Motor Vehicle Act.

