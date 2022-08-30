You may face the fate of Supertech, HC warns developer
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a developer who allegedly constructed a building on a plot reserved for a playground in Khar
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a developer who allegedly constructed a building on a plot reserved for a playground in Khar.
When the developer insisted on lifting the stay on construction activity, the bench remarked that the construction would face the consequences of the Supertech twin towers at Noida which were demolished on August 28 following a Supreme Court verdict.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) against the encroachment of a land reserved for a playground at Khar, was informed that as per its August 26 order, a survey of the plot was carried out by the concerned agency and hence the stay on the construction activity should be lifted as the developer was suffering huge losses.
According to the petitioner, the plot had been reserved for a playground as per the development plan of 1992. However, the slum rehabilitation authority had permitted the developer to start construction on the plot. The SRA had permitted construction because the size of the playground had been reduced due to various reasons and construction could be done on the remaining portion. The plot was reduced to 5,255 square metres as opposed to the previous reservation of 6,000 square metres. The court in November 2021 had stayed all construction on the plot.
As the developer had made claims contrary to the petitioner, the HC had directed appointment of an agency to carry out measurement of the plot and submit a report of the same.
On Tuesday, advocate Rama Subramanian informed the bench that as the demarcation of the boundaries had been done, the stay on construction work should be lifted as the developer was suffering losses due to it.
The court was however not inclined to allow the same. Subramanian submitted that the developer was willing to face any consequences which prompted the bench to remark, “Let’s wait, you may face the fate of Supertech.” The court then adjourned hearing of the PIL to September 20.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics