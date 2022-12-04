Youth gets 2-year jail term for beating minor girlfriend

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for molesting and thrashing his 17-year-old girlfriend, as she refused to continue their relationship after the accused was booked for impregnating another woman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special POCSO court noted that the accused not only lured girls to satisfy his lust one after the other in the name of love but went to the extent of beating the girl if she refused to continue the relationship. The court said he is likely to go to any extent and only stern punishment will act as a deterrent for him.

“In order to prevent him from committing a more serious offence on women, it would be fit and proper to give rigorous imprisonment of two years,” the special court observed while convicting the accused.

According to the prosecution case, the accused and the survivor were in a relationship. However, she was avoiding to speak to him after she came to know that he was in prison for a year after he was booked for raping a woman and impregnating her under the false promise of marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the teenager was avoiding him, the accused insisted on meeting her. On February 2, the man asked her to meet at Churchgate and when the girl went there with two of her friends, the accused fought with her alleging that she was in a relationship with someone else.

Even after his efforts, when the girl refused to talk to him, the accused hit the girl and started thrashing her on the road. He forcibly took away her phone.

In the meantime, when the girl received a call from her uncle, the accused put the phone on speaker to allow her to speak. Taking a chance, the girl rescued herself and ran away. Thereafter a case was registered against the accused with the Colaba police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON