Zeeshan Siddique threat mails case transferred to Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell

MUMBAI: The investigation into the threatening emails received by former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Mumbai, India – 09, Jan 2025: NCP leader Baba Siddique son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique interacts with the media after meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police, at Crime Branch office, CP office, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan 09, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The Bandra police registered an FIR after Siddique received three threatening emails over the past weekend. According to sources, preliminary investigations indicate that the sender—claiming affiliation with the Dawood Ibrahim gang—targeted Siddique through his Gmail account.

Following the threats, Mumbai Police deployed security personnel outside Siddique’s residence in Bandra. “The contents and source of the emails are being verified. Although the emails were received over two days, the matter was brought to our attention only on Monday,” said a senior police officer. A parallel probe is being conducted by the crime branch.

Siddique said he initially dismissed the messages as spam but decided to alert the authorities after receiving follow-up emails that escalated in tone and demand. One of the emails, received on April 19, featured a display image of a handgun and two bullets. The message read: “It was sad that after Baba Siddique’s encounter news, a fake report linked Lawrence Bishnoi to it. Someone else was behind it—but that’s the past. I now want ₹10 crore from your family for protection. You have two days.” The sender further warned, “Do not involve the police. This could happen to you too—be careful. I will send you the location and time. Confirm your email. — D-Company.”

Zeeshan’s father, former minister Baba Siddique, was gunned down on October 12 last year by three assailants outside his son’s Bandra East office. The main accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, allegedly fired six rounds, striking Siddique thrice in the upper body. He succumbed to his injuries within an hour of being admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

While Gautam was arrested a month later, two alleged masterminds—Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar—remain absconding.