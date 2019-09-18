Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:57 IST

On Wednesday night, loud claps of thunder and flashes of lightning with heavy rain was recorded across parts of the Mumbai suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Thane and further north of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Moderate showers began across south Mumbai from 10.30pm onwards. From 8.30am to 10.30pm, Mumbai suburbs recorded 54mm rain while 2.2mm was recorded in south Mumbai.

A red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain, has been issued for Mumbai and Raigad for Thursday by the India Meteorological Department.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 22:53 IST