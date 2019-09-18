e-paper
Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Moderate showers began across south Mumbai from 10.30pm onwards. From 8.30am to 10.30pm, Mumbai suburbs recorded 54mm rain while 2.2mm was recorded in south Mumbai.

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

On Wednesday night, loud claps of thunder and flashes of lightning with heavy rain was recorded across parts of the Mumbai suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Thane and further north of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

A red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain, has been issued for Mumbai and Raigad for Thursday by the India Meteorological Department.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 22:53 IST

