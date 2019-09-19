e-paper
Mumbai rains: Minister order schools shut as rain lashes city

Ashish Shelar has announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai region will remain shut.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:01 IST
HT Correposndent
HT Correposndent
Mumbai
This monsoon continued to sweep away records after the city reported its wettest September ever on Wednesday, breaking a 65-year-old record(HT PHOTOS)
         

Heavy rains combined with lightning has lashed parts of suburban Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Mumbai’s suburbs have recorded 54mm rain since 8:30am in the morning. A red alert has been issued by the weather department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Education minister Ashish Shelar has announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai region will remain shut as the weather department forecast a red alert in these regions. He also asked district collectors to keep an eye on the developments.

This monsoon continued to sweep away records after the city reported its wettest September ever on Wednesday, breaking a 65-year-old record. With another 12 days to go till the end of the month, Mumbai has received 984.3mm rain from September 1 to September 18.

Prior to Wednesday, the all-time high was in 1954, when 920mm was recorded over 30 days.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 01:00 IST

