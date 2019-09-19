Mumbai rains: Minister order schools shut as rain lashes city

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019

Heavy rains combined with lightning has lashed parts of suburban Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Mumbai’s suburbs have recorded 54mm rain since 8:30am in the morning. A red alert has been issued by the weather department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Education minister Ashish Shelar has announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai region will remain shut as the weather department forecast a red alert in these regions. He also asked district collectors to keep an eye on the developments.

In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019

This monsoon continued to sweep away records after the city reported its wettest September ever on Wednesday, breaking a 65-year-old record. With another 12 days to go till the end of the month, Mumbai has received 984.3mm rain from September 1 to September 18.

Prior to Wednesday, the all-time high was in 1954, when 920mm was recorded over 30 days.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019