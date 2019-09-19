Mumbai sees wettest September since 1954

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:21 IST

The record-breaking spree of this year’s monsoon continued on Wednesday after it reported its wettest September ever, breaking a 65-year-old record. With another 12 days still to go till the end of the month, Mumbai reported its highest ever September rainfall, with 961.5mm rain from September 1 to September 18 (8.30pm). Prior to Wednesday, the all-time high was in 1954, when 920mm was recorded over 30 days.

Meanwhile, the red alert — warning of extremely heavy rain — across Mumbai and Raigad for Thursday remained. However, the weather bureau downgraded its red warning for Thane to an orange one for Thursday.

Meanwhile, against a yellow alert [heavy rain] for Wednesday, moderate showers were recorded in Mumbai on Wednesday. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, 40.2mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and only 0.4mm was recorded in south Mumbai.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea and the adjoining areas, around September 19-20. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a weather depression over 48 hours,” read the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Combined with this, weather systems such as an east-west shear zone and two cyclonic circulations – one over Bay of Bengal (towards Andhra Pradesh) and the other over the Karnataka-Goa coast – are all likely to enhance rain activity for the west coast, especially Mumbai and Raigad, on Thursday and Friday, IMD said.

Last year, Mumbai had recorded only 73.1mm rain, which was the lowest rainfall for September in 27 years. However, after 1954, the city had only surpassed the 900mm mark in 1993 (904.6mm). Mumbai had recorded over 500mm rainfall within the first five days of this month, with 206.6 mm rain in just six hours on September 4. The average rainfall for September is 327.1mm.

The weather bureau said a combination of factors had resulted in this record. “The development of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal happened in quick succession two to three times this month, activating regional weather systems over central India and the Arabian Sea. This helped strengthen westerly winds, leading to heavy to very heavy rain within the first 10 days of September in Mumbai,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, HT reported that despite a 15-day delay in onset, Mumbai recorded its wettest monsoon ever, according to data from the civic body. On Wednesday, however, IMD released data that showed the highest all-time seasonal rainfall for Mumbai was recorded in 1958, at 3,759.7mm, while the lowest seasonal rainfall was recorded in 1986, at 1,341.9mm. From June to September 18 this year, the city has recorded 3,515.4mm rain, which is an excess of 70%.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:21 IST