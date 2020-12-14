Mumbai records season’s coldest day; light rain predicted today

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:16 IST

The city continued to experience pleasant weather for the third consecutive day, as Sunday was the coldest day of the season. On Sunday, the city also recorded the second lowest maximum temperature for December since 2010.

The day temperature on Sunday at the Santacruz weather observatory – representative of the suburbs and Mumbai – was 27.6 degrees Celsius, almost 5 degree Celsius below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest December maximum temperature was recorded on December 6, 2017, at 23.3 degrees Celsius. On December 13, 2010, the lowest maximum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius. Prior to Sunday, the second coldest December day since 2010 was on December 31, 2014, when the mercury dipped to 27.8 degrees Celsius.

The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the day temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius, also 5 degree Celsius below normal.

As the city was under the cloud cover from Sunday morning, light drizzling with traces of rain was recorded in the suburbs, while negligible rain was recorded in the island city, IMD said. Parts of south central Mumbai, eastern suburbs and other areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region received scattered light showers. Humidity levels were 82% in south Mumbai and 77% in the suburbs.

The weather bureau has predicted the possibility of light rain or drizzle throughout the day on Monday.

“Mumbai witnessed a drop in maximum temperature on Sunday with a feel of chill in the air. The overall weather conditions – cloudy conditions, light drizzling in isolated areas, marginally high humidity throughout the day, and light variable winds (5-9 kilo metre per hour) – were under the influence of the confluence of northwesterly and southeasterly winds extending over northwest India, resulting such weather for north central Maharashtra, Konkan and isolated areas in interior parts of the state,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

He added that satellite images were indicating that such weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two to three days from Sunday.

Though the day was cool, the minimum temperatures continued to follow the trend observed all of last week, as the suburbs recorded 23.8 degrees Celsius – 5 degree Celsius above normal – while south Mumbai recorded 23.5 degree Celsius, which was 3 degree Celsius above normal.

“The high minimum temperature is due to cloud cover during early morning, which does not allow the trapped heat from the surface to escape,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) – was the best for the week on Sunday at 108 (moderate), according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Researchers said it was owing to light showers and moderate wind speed. An AQI of 101 (moderate) has been predicted for Monday.

