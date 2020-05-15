e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NIIFT, Ludhiana, organises webinar for students

NIIFT, Ludhiana, organises webinar for students

Students can apply for admissions online on www.niiftindia.com.

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
More than hundred students and faculty members across the country participated in the webinar.
More than hundred students and faculty members across the country participated in the webinar.(Getty Images)
         

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Ludhiana, organised a webinar on ‘Inspiration and impact of art on fashion’. It was coordinated by Rajwinder Kaur, head of fashion design department.

More than hundred students and faculty members across the country participated and interacted with designer Gaurang Shah. He shared his views on the topic “How art influenced me to create a fusion of paintings and textiles in my work”.

Kaur said that the institute strives to organise such interactive sessions for the students to provide them opportunities.

Poonam Aggarwal Thakur appreciated the efforts of the faculty for organising the webinar. She also told about the ongoing admission process and the last date of receiving applications is May 22, 2020. Students can apply online on www.niiftindia.com.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In