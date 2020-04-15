e-paper
No case in Amritsar for 6 days

112 samples tested since April 10 have been negative; overall, the district has 11 patients of 250 samples tested

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
No new covid-19 patient has been reported in the district over the past six days, with the last case reported on April 9, when a 24-year-old resident of Jandiala Guru, who had returned from the UK on March 19, was tested positive. Since April 10, 112 samples, including 13 contacts of the last patient have been tested and all have been negative. Overall, 250 samples from the district have been tested, of which 11 have been positive.

“We have screened around 54,000 persons, in Sultanwind road and Krishna Nagar localities, where two deaths were reported due to coronavirus, but no person was found symptomatic to the disease. A 40-year old man of Amarkot area was admitted in the isolation ward after he was found suffering from fever during screening but he has tested negative for covid-19,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore, adding that they had conducted a three-day door-to-door screening process across localities.

District nodal officer Dr Madan Mohan claimed, “The health department worked round the clock to trace contacts of those found positive. The tracing and isolation of suspected patients helped control the infection. We still need to be watchful, as some on our watch-list might develop symptoms.”

