Home / Cities / No Chhath Puja at public places in Panchkula

No Chhath Puja at public places in Panchkula

The DC has directed the MC commissioner to spread awareness and place hoardings informing people about the decision

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Members of the Chhath Puja Samiti had requested for permission to celebrate Chhath Puja, which is on November 20-21, at Sector 21, Kaushalya river, Ghaggar river, and other public places.
Keeping in mind the increasing rate of positive cases of Covid-19, the deputy commissioner of Panchkula has denied permission to celebrate Chath Puja at the Ghaggar river or any other public place in the district.

A press statement issued by the district information and public relations office, Panchkula, stated that “on November 13, members of the Chhath Puja Samiti had requested for permission to celebrate Chhath Puja, which is on November 20-21, at Sector 21, Kaushalya river, Ghaggar river, and other public places.”

Following this, a meeting was held by DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja along with officials from the health department. Ahuja was informed that up to 25,000 people were expected to celebrate the festival, and permission could not be given for a gathering of such large numbers.

“It was decided that no permission will be given to celebrate the festival in public places, but people can celebrate at their own places,” it was added.

The DC has directed the MC commissioner to spread awareness and place hoardings informing people about the decision, and the deputy commissioner of police was directed to ensure police presence at public places on the days of the festival.

Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Delhi Covid-19 cases in a spiral, Noida starts random testing of capital commuters
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
