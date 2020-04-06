No positive case in Chandigarh tricity after 6 days

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:51 IST

Two more Covid-19 patients were discharged in Chandigarh on April 5, taking the total number of recovered cases to six in the tricity, while no fresh case was reported after a period of six days.

As many as 78 samples taken from suspected cases, mostly in densely populated localities in Mohali and Panchkula, also came negative. It is a major breather for the tricity as between March 30 and April 4, it recorded 20 new cases, a big jump from 15 cases reported between March 18, when the first case was reported, and March 29, which was the last time no fresh case surfaced.

So far, 35 positive cases have been reported in the tricity — 18 in Chandigarh, 15 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.

The two people discharged on Sunday are the 25-year-old brother of the first positive case of the tricity (a Sector 21 woman who had returned from the UK) and the 23-year-old son of a senior official of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, who lives in Sector 19. He, too, had come in contact with the same woman, who is still undergoing treatment.

Reports of 114 samples were pending for Sunday, out of which 78 have been declared negative. Remaining are being processed.

In Panchkuka, two men, who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin have tested negative. Their report was crucial as both come from a village in Pinjore. The report of 70-year-old resident of Sector 9, Panchkula, linked to the Golden Temple former hazoori ragi Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa’s event in Chandigarh, too has turned out be negative.

In Mohali, after three positive cases took the district count to 15 on Saturday, no fresh case was reported on Sunday. Out of 103 samples taken on Saturday, 71 have tested negative, while reports of 32 are awaited. The negative reports include that of 11 people in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, linked to the Nizamuddin event and of some people of Nayagaon, where a 65-year-old with no contact or travel history had died of Covid-19. The negative samples also belong to Jagatpura area, another densely populated colony. District nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur said 26 more samples were collected on Sunday.