No taking leave on Monday, Friday: PCMC chief to employees

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:55 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
After the Maharashtra cabinet recently approved a five-day week for all state government employees, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has asked officials to refrain from taking leave on Friday and Monday.

Deshmukh said, “If employees take leave on Friday or Monday, the long holiday will affect work. I have asked all employees to not take continuous leave on Monday and Friday.”

Earlier the employees used to get off on second and fourth Saturday of every month.

The employees will get off every Saturday so the working hours have been extended by 45 minutes every day to make up for the time. Officials will start work at 9.45am and will punch out at 6.15pm instead of the earlier time of 5.30pm. They will get a 30-minute lunch break.

PCMC has 100 employees besides 300 sanitation workers, who are on contract basis.

