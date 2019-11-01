No wind, smoke from north-west choke Delhi

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi: About 46% of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution load, the highest this season, was contributed by crop stubble fires in neighbouring states on Friday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) of the ministry of earth sciences (MoES).

Based on Safar’s forecasting model, the share of stubble burning may reduce marginally to 38% on Saturday. Delhi’s severe air quality on Friday can be attributed to adverse meteorological conditions and peak stubble burning season in Punjab, experts said. There were over 3,500 crop stubble fire locations in Punjab between October 23 and 30 compared to only 313 such locations in Haryana as per Nasa data collated by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

There has been barely any reduction in stubble fire numbers despite Centre’s subsidy scheme for in-situ management of stubble worth Rs 1,100 crore. Farmers can hire a happy-seeder or other machinery at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per acre and are entitled to a 50% subsidy from the centre to buy the machine in 2019 under the scheme. But the high fire numbers this year suggest the scheme did not make a dent.

A senior environment official said “Punjab had assured in the last meeting we had with them that machinery is being distributed. The Centre has disbursed all the money for the subsidy to both Punjab and Haryana. We don’t know how states used it.”

There was no wind until 10 am on Friday in Delhi, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, which intensified the impact of air pollution because it remained accumulated close to the surface. The wind direction continues to be northwesterly (blowing through Punjab and Haryana where crop stubble burning is at its peak).

“There was zero wind at Safdarjung and other parts of the city till afternoon. Winds have started picking up marginally at Palam. The main reason for high pollution levels and poor visibility on Friday is zero wind. A western disturbance is approaching around November 3, which is likely to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, north east Rajasthan and Punjab. We are expecting wind speed to pick up to about 15 to 20 kmph on November 4 and 5,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

Farmers groups said farmers did not benefit from the central subsidy because some farmers cannot afford to hire these machines. The problem is accentuated because Punjab has a large area under late harvesting paddy varieties, leaving little time for sowing of wheat.

“In Haryana, 80% of the harvest is done while in Punjab 50% is yet to be harvested. In the next 10 days, there will be a lot of fires in Punjab. Punjab has a lot of late variety paddy, which leaves behind stubble and needs to be cleared very quickly to prepare the field for wheat. Haryana, however, has several varieties of paddy, including Basmati. Farmers in Punjab are also bearing the brunt of this practice as parts of Punjab are severely polluted. The government should give direct subsidy to farmers from next time,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Punjab.

“The reason Haryana had lower number of fires could be because more stubble management machines were made available here. Punjab has more area under cultivation also. Haryana has a higher number of small holdings. Poor farmers in Haryana cannot afford to rent the machines. The cost of managing stubble comes to about Rs 4,000 every harvest season. It will be better if the government directly reimburses farmers. Over 3,000 farmers in Haryana have been issued notices for violating the law and burning stubble. We don’t think penalising farmers will solve this problem,” said Rattan Mann, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana.

Hyderabad-based Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA) recently concluded a study on stubble burning in Punjab. “The subsidy went to machines but we found that the overall economics for removing stubble is not working out. Some behavioural changes should happen and farmers will have to move away from the paddy-wheat combination. Since there is less than a month to prepare for wheat sowing, they have to choose either a paddy-pulses or wheat-pulses combination which should be supported by the government. We will release our study soon,” said G V Ramanjaneyulu, executive director, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture.

MoES air quality early warning system on Friday said stubble burning fire points in Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring Pakistan were observed but significant dust transport from neighbouring states in Delhi is expected.

The environment ministry had filed an affidavit earlier in October stating that crop stubble burning is one of the major contributors to poor and severe air quality in Delhi in October and November. The Centre had disbursed 100% of the share of funds amounting to Rs 269.38 crore, Rs 137.84 crore, Rs 148.60 crore and Rs 28.51 crore to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some central agencies for distribution of machines.

The ministry said there has been an 11% and 29.5% reduction in burning events in Punjab and Haryana compared to 2017, after the introduction of the subsidy scheme. A new analysis of satellite data, however, suggests there was virtually no decline in the number of crop stubble fires last year compared to 2017 even as the Centre implemented a new policy for in-situ management of crop residue.

The analysis by Hiren Jethva, Research Scientist with, Universities Space Research Association at, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center suggests there were 64,410 fires last year in Punjab and Haryana compared to 64,553 fires in 2017.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:44 IST