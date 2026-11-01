Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets new schedule; last train from Sector 51 now at 11:25 pm

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has increased the frequency of trains on the Aqua Line during peak hours and extended late-night services, with the revised schedule coming into effect from Sunday to cater to rising passenger demand.

Aqua Line gets more frequent trains, late-night services as ridership crosses 1 lakh (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

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The headway between trains during peak hours has been reduced from 7 minutes and 30 seconds to 6 minutes and 35 seconds, NMRC officials said.

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The last train from Sector 51 towards Depot station will now depart at 11.25pm, compared to the earlier departure time of 10pm. The first train will continue to operate at 6am from Monday to Saturday and at 8am on Sundays.

Anjenee Kumar, general manager of NMRC, said the corporation had announced the changes last week to improve passenger convenience and implemented them from Sunday.

The move comes after the Aqua Line recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1,05,358 passengers on October 23.

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{{^usCountry}} NMRC attributed the rise in ridership to several passenger-friendly initiatives, including the skywalk connecting Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations, QR code-based ticketing and the introduction of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NMRC attributed the rise in ridership to several passenger-friendly initiatives, including the skywalk connecting Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations, QR code-based ticketing and the introduction of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). {{/usCountry}}

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The skywalk was opened to the public on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, and formally inaugurated on October 4. It enables commuters to interchange between the two stations without having to navigate the encroached subway at ground level.

The Aqua Line's average daily ridership increased from 73,298 passengers in August to 83,403 in September. The average daily figure for October is yet to be compiled, officials said.

NMRC invites bids for commercial development in Sector 94

Meanwhile, NMRC is pursuing infrastructure projects to increase its non-fare revenue. It has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the commercial development of Plot FC-04 in Sector 94, adjacent to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

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Spread over 44,151 square metres, the plot has a permissible floor area ratio (FAR) of 4.5 and is suitable for a shopping mall or commercial complex, officials said.

The selected developer will be responsible for designing, constructing and managing the project at its own cost. The proposed lease period is up to 40 years, including a three-year construction moratorium.

The developer will also be required to build and maintain parking facilities for 800 cars for visitors and metro commuters. The deadline for submitting applications is November 6 at 3pm.

Three Aqua Line expansion projects at different stages

On the expansion front, NMRC selected Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in August to construct two metro corridors — a 2.6-km extension from Depot station to Boraki and an 11.56-km stretch between Botanical Garden and Sector 142.

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The detailed project report (DPR) for a third corridor, an 8.4-km extension from Sector 51 to Sector 4 in Greater Noida West, is awaiting Union Cabinet approval, officials said. The proposed corridor will have five stations.