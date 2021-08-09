1 held for robbery in Greater Noida village, 3 manage to flee

Four robbers allegedly barged into a house at a Greater Noida village and looted cash and jewellery worth ₹1.19 lakh. However, while they were trying to flee, one of them was caught by the neighbours, police said, adding that a member of the family concerned also suffered injuries in the incident that took place around 1am on Monday in Muchhkheda village.

According to police, Lokesh Sharma, a farmer, and his family members heard a commotion when the suspects entered his house. “My son Sandeep was sleeping on the terrace at the time of the incident. When my other son, Prateek, and his wife reached the terrace, the suspects assaulted him with a knife. He has sustained injuries to his arms,” said Lokesh in his complaint.

Police said that the suspects then tried to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, a few neighbours heard noises and came to the rescue of the victims, and managed to nab one of the robbers.

“Three of the suspects escaped with the loot, while one of them was nabbed by the neighbours,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

The arrested suspect, identified as Sonu, 22, had gone to Muchhkheda village to visit his aunt. Police suspect he was the informant. Police have identified other suspects too, but did not share any details.

“Our teams are trying to trace the other suspects. They will be arrested soon,” Pandey added.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 394 was registered against the four suspects at the Dankaur police station.