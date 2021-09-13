10 major roads to get 25 crore makeover in UP’s Ghaziabad

In the next few months, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation will spend about ₹25 crore to revamp major city roads meant for inter-district or interstate movement of vehicles. Officials in the know of the development said that the project will be initiated by end of September and will involve the development of approximately 75km-100km of the road network comprising 10 major roads under corporation jurisdiction.

Corporation officials said that the 10 roads include stretches of GT Road, Delhi-Meerut Road, Hapur Road, and Loni-Wazirabad Road, among others. They added that the funds allocated under the 15th finance commission will be utilised for the redevelopment.

“We are likely to float tenders for the 10 roads by the end of September when the monsoon season is expected to end. Our aim is that all these roads should be in proper condition before the onset of winter and should not aid pollution,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

To control the pollution generated by road dust, the corporation has also decided that they will use perforated tiles on pavements and will develop patches of greenery in nearby open spaces.

“The central verge of these roads will also be developed with greenery, and we have also planned the development of dense forestry following the Miyawaki method of plantation in 10 industrial areas in the city. This will help us develop more green areas in the city to reduce pollution. The roads will be completed with proper functional lighting, repair of bad road patches, and development of footpaths,” Tanwar added.

Ghaziabad has been hit hard by heavy rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season as several potholes develop on many internal and arterial roads.

“The city roads were largely affected by heavy rain during the monsoon season and development and repair works were also delayed due to pandemic. Apart from major roads, internal roads also require immediate repair. With the development of major roads, the corporation must focus on internal roads as well on an urgent basis,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

Officials said that the work for the repair of internal roads will also commence once the monsoon season ends.