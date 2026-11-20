A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and assaulting his 11-year-old neighbour in an agricultural field in Greater Noida, leaving the girl critically injured, police said.

The girl had been living with her uncle in Badalpur village for the past two years, police said. (Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place late on Wednesday night. The suspect was arrested after an exchange of fire with police and sustained a bullet injury to his legs, officers said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The victim, a Class 5 student, had been living with her uncle in Badalpur village for the past two years, police officials aware of the case details said.

Also read: Delhi man arrested for allegedly raping minor for months, blackmailing her with video

Girl went missing after attending wedding function

The assault took place when the girl was returning home after attending a wedding function near her house on Wednesday night, her family said. When she did not return by 11pm, relatives began searching nearby areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “My niece left home around 8pm and when she did not return till 11pm, we tried looking for her. Despite our search, when we failed to trace her, we approached police around 11.30pm,” the girl’s uncle told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My niece left home around 8pm and when she did not return till 11pm, we tried looking for her. Despite our search, when we failed to trace her, we approached police around 11.30pm,” the girl’s uncle told HT. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police officers eventually found her wounded and abandoned in a nearby agricultural field, about a kilometre from her house. “After hours of search, police found my niece about 1 kilometre away from our house in the field. She was found shivering and sustained grievous injuries to her head, neck, and was brutalised,” her uncle said.

Officials aware of the case, who asked not to be identified, said the girl was so badly injured that she was unable to crawl to the main road to seek help.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Gurugram man convicted, sentenced to 20 years for rape of minor in 2022

Family alleges involvement of two others, police identify one suspect

The victim’s family alleged that two other people were involved in the assault. Police, however, said the girl named only one suspect in her statement, and he has been arrested.

“My niece said that between 9.30pm and 10pm, when she was returning home on foot, the suspect neighbour approached her on a motorcycle and asked her to accompany him,” her maternal uncle said. “As she knew the 21-year-old, she agreed. However, on the way he stopped at a field and dragged her inside.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“She was brutally gang-raped. Police only arrested one suspect. We demand a fair investigation,” he added.

Also read: Ghaziabad man gets life term for daughter’s rape

Suspect arrested after exchange of fire

Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the girl had named one suspect in her statement.

“In her statement the girl informed us about one suspect only, and we arrested the suspect, 21, in an exchange of fire early Thursday morning. A case under sections 65(2) (rape) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 5M and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the suspect at Badalpur police station and further investigation is underway,” he said.