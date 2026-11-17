A 28-year-old woman sub-inspector was found dead inside the washroom of her residence on the premises of Jarcha police station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that her body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Early on Tuesday morning, when the officer's parents failed to reach her despite making multiple calls, they contacted a colleague, a woman constable who resided in the adjacent room. (Representational/ HT photo)

Police said the 2023-batch sub-inspector hailed from Kanpur and had been posted at Jarcha police station since 2024. It was her first posting, and she was residing in a room on the police station premises.

Early on Tuesday morning, when the officer's parents failed to reach her despite making multiple calls, they contacted a colleague, a woman constable who resided in the adjacent room.

"Upon receiving information from her parents, the woman constable approached her room but received no response. Senior police officials were then alerted," a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“When we reached the spot, the door was found locked from inside. After breaking the door, we checked the washroom and found her lying unconscious,” the officer added.

Police said the sub-inspector was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. According to the deceased's senior at Jarcha police station, she was completely fit, and they had never observed any health issues.

“The woman sub-inspector was married, and her father used to visit occasionally,” station house officer (SHO) Kailash Nath of Jarcha police station said.

Greater Noida assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Prashali Gangwar said, "Nothing suspicious has been found yet. No injuries were spotted on the sub-inspector's body. We have alerted her family members in Kanpur, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death."