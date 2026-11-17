Woman sub-inspector found dead in washroom at Greater Noida police station
Police said the 2023-batch sub-inspector hailed from Kanpur and had been posted at Jarcha police station since 2024.
A 28-year-old woman sub-inspector was found dead inside the washroom of her residence on the premises of Jarcha police station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that her body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
Police said the 2023-batch sub-inspector hailed from Kanpur and had been posted at Jarcha police station since 2024. It was her first posting, and she was residing in a room on the police station premises.
Early on Tuesday morning, when the officer's parents failed to reach her despite making multiple calls, they contacted a colleague, a woman constable who resided in the adjacent room.
"Upon receiving information from her parents, the woman constable approached her room but received no response. Senior police officials were then alerted," a police officer said, requesting anonymity.
“When we reached the spot, the door was found locked from inside. After breaking the door, we checked the washroom and found her lying unconscious,” the officer added.
Police said the sub-inspector was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. According to the deceased's senior at Jarcha police station, she was completely fit, and they had never observed any health issues.
“The woman sub-inspector was married, and her father used to visit occasionally,” station house officer (SHO) Kailash Nath of Jarcha police station said.
Greater Noida assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Prashali Gangwar said, "Nothing suspicious has been found yet. No injuries were spotted on the sub-inspector's body. We have alerted her family members in Kanpur, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArun Singh
Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.